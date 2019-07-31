Illinois National Guard completes flood operations after two months of service

Members of the Illinois National Guard have completed their flood operations after more than two months of service.

For 62 days, a total of nearly 830 citizen soldiers and airmen conducted flood operations in communities along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. They helped with sandbagging and sandbag transportation operations, levee support and monitoring, pump monitoring and served as a Quick Reaction Force.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated approximately 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers for active duty on May 30 to help with flood relief efforts in the state.

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion in Milan and Galesburg helped strengthen levees, constructed protective barriers and provided security along the levee systems in several counties, including Scott County from May 31 to June 16.

Overall, the Illinois National Guard completed 62 requests for help along more than 362 miles of riverbank.

"The Illinois National Guard is a community-based organization, and when our communities need help, we answer the call. As they do when they deploy to fight our nation's wars, they leave families and jobs behind to help fellow citizens," Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, said.