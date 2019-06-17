Illinois National Guard troops being sent to Kuwait

The Illinois Army National Guard has received notification that approximately 150 soldiers with the 135th Chemical Company based in Machesney Park, Illinois (near Rockford) will deploy to Kuwait in early 2020.

The soldiers are being mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. According to a news release, the unit mission will be to provide hazard intelligence and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear reconnaissance, as well as hazardous material mitigation.

The 135th Chemical last mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008 to 2009.

