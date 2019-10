The Illinois Army National Guard says 335 Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Kewanee, Illinois, will deploy to Africa for missions in Tunisia, Cameroon, and Djibouti.

The troops most recently deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 2-106th is headquartered in Kewanee, with Troops in Pontiac, Dixon, and Aurora. Soldiers will deploy to Africa in the summer of 2020.