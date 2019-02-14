Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger has been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard Unit

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger is now serving on active duty at the U.S-Mexico border. According to his communication director, Kinzinger was deployed earlier this week. He is serving as a Lieutenant Colonel with his Air National Guard Unit. The Congressman's communication director says as with his previous border missions while elected, the Congressman will stay within the United States.

"The Congressman is humbled to serve his IL-16 community here in the People's House and equally proud to serve as a reconnaissance pilot in the Air Guard. In both of these roles, Congressman Kinzinger fights to make our national security strong, our border more secure, and our communities safer."