Illinois Sen. passes bill making Daylight Saving Time permanent

Four months from now, Illinois could spring forward and never spring back.

The Illinois Senate on Tuesday by a vote of 44 to 2 passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

If the bill is passed by the state house, year-round Daylight Saving Time would be set to begin in March 2020, at which point Illinoisans would never again set clocks back one hour in the fall.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established Daylight Saving Time, which today is observed by most of the U.S. with a handful of exceptions including Hawaii and most of Arizona.