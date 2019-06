The Land of Lincoln is ready for some high rollers.

Sports betting will soon start in the state of Illinois, and Chicago is going to get a casino.

The Illinois Senate passed the gambling measure by a vote of 46-to-10.

The Senate also OK'd various tax and fee increases to help pay for a $45 billion construction plan.

These plans are set to go to Governor J.B. Pritzker, who has previously said he supports these bills.

Gambling is expected to bring in $700 million during its first year.