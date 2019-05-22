Illinois Senate considering banning smoking in cars containing kids

Smokers in Illinois could be fined $100 for a first offense if they smoke in a car containing minors under a bill sent to the full Illinois Senate Tuesday, according to a Journal Star report.

House Bill 2276, which has already passed the House, says someone can be ticketed if they are caught smoking in a car with a person under the age of 18.

The bill specifies it does not matter whether the windows are opened or closed or the vehicle is moving or parked.

After a $100 fine for a first offense, additional offenses call for fines of up to $250.

Electronic cigarettes are exempted from the bill, the Journal Star reports.