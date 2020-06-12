Illinois State Fair announces cancellation; "this decision had to be made"

Officials with the Illinois State Fair have announced the fair's cancellation, this being the seventh time since it has started that they've had to cancel.

Illinois State fair manager, Kevin Gordon, said this is a decision that had to be made based off of today's guidelines and protocols.

"No one could foresee the future and the effects this virus may have on Illinois come August, but this decision had to be made on what we know today," Gordon said. "And that is if the Illinois State Fair were to be held today, it would not be the same fair you have all come to know and love and bottom line the safety of our fair goers is first and foremost and would never be compromised."

Gordon went on to say planning and discussions for the Illinois State Fair 2021 have already begun and they're anticipating to welcome everyone back to the fair next year.

"2021 is guaranteed to be bigger and better with exciting new changes, opportunities and exhibits for you to enjoy," Gordon said.

Those who have purchased mega passes, admission booklets or parking passes you can visit their website or call their office for refund information.