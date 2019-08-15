Illinois State Fair sets new record for grandstand ticket sales

The Illinois State Fair has set a new record for grandstand ticket sales before the event is even over.

As of Thursday, August 15, more than 59-thousand tickets were sold for grandstand performances, breaking the all-time ticket sales record set in 2017 by 661 tickets.

Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager says they are thrilled the fair continues to break records.

On Tuesday, the fair announced it had set a new record for ticket revenue, which is $2,155,344.

Old Dominion performs Thursday night, Snoop Dogg Friday and Shinedown Saturday.

Reba McEntire will wrap up the fair by headlining Sunday, but tickets for that show are sold out.