Illinois State Police: Driver is cited after ignoring signs regarding road closure

Illinois State Police officials are warning residents near IL 78, north of Prophetstown, of flooding.

Officials say a driver "decided to ignore the signs and barricades" and drove through them anyways. While doing so, the driver got stuck in the water.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, TV6 reported on homes that are flooded in the Prophetstown area. Officials then announced they were closing a portion of Highway 78 due to rising waters.

Officials say the driver started his Monday off with a tow bill and a citation.

Please use caution when traveling and avoid this area until it has been cleared.