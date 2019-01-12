Illinois State Police Officer struck by vehicle, killed in the line of duty

According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz, Trooper Christopher Lambert died Saturday while on scene of a traffic accident.

Trooper Lambert served Illinois in District 15 (Downers Grove).

According to a press release, Saturday at approximately 4:45 p.m., Trooper Lambert was on scene of a three-vehicle crash in the left lane of I-294 near Willow Road. Another vehicle failed to stop and hit Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol vehicle. The release says Trooper Lambert sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“Trooper Lambert was a great trooper and was respected by those within and from outside the ISP, this is a tremendous loss which could have been prevented and should have never happened,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Trooper Lambert deliberately placed his vehicle in a position to protect the lives of the victims of the previous crash, and took on the danger himself. He will be remembered for his dedication to the Illinois State Police and for giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the citizens of Illinois.”

According to the release, Trooper Lambert was a five year veteran of ISP District 15 and was on the Criminal Patrol Team.

Trooper Lambert's visitation and funeral arrangements are pending.

