Illinois State Police: Teen driver cited after car crashes underneath semi

A 15-year-old driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries after the driver lost control and slide underneath a semi.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say on Saturday, just before 9 a.m., they responded to a report of a crash on I-39 northbound at milepost 79.

Police say an investigatione showed the 15-year-old, from Fairview Heights, was driving next to the semi when she lost control on the icy roadywa and slide underneath the semi. Police say she and her passenger, 41-year-old Kevin Lawrence, from Fairview Heights, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, no valid registration and no valid license/permit. Lawrence, the passenger, was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.