Illinois State Police Trooper dies after accident on U.S. 20 in Illinois

Law enforcement confirms that an Illinois State Police Trooper has died after an accident with a semi on U.S. 20.

An accident with a semi-trailer is causing traffic delays on U.S. 20 near Freeport.

Officials tell 23 News the accident happened on U.S. 20 near East Currier Road. The location of the crash is by Total Self Storage facility.

The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency says that US 20 is closed from Business 20 all the way to Illinois Route 26. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

According to officials, Route 20 is shut down, including at Route 75 heading west.

This is a developing story. Emergency crews are at the scene.

23 News has crews on the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.