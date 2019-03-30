Illinois State Police Trooper dies in head on collision

Illinois State Police (ISP) Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly regretfully announces the line-of-duty death of ISP District 15 (Downers Grove) Trooper Gerald Ellis.

On March 30th at approximately 3:25 a.m., Trooper Gerald Ellis, #6038, was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I-94 westbound near

Green Oaks. A wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on. Trooper Ellis was transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. At approximately 4:04 a.m. Trooper Ellis died from his injuries.

Trooper Ellis was 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15 in Downers Grove.

More information will be released once it becomes available.