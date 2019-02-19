Illinois State Police: Trooper injured in crash during traffic stop

An Illinois State Trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a tractor semi-trailer sideswiped his squad car. It happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 39 in Ogle County on Feb. 18, 2019.

According to Illinois State Police, the trooper was inside his squad car with the emergency lights activated on the right shoulder when his squad car was sideswiped by a truck tractor semi-trailer.

The investigation shows the driver of the semi attempted to move into the left lane which was occupied by another commercial motor vehicle.

The semi-trailer struck the other vehicle before the driver veered back into the right lane. The trailer swerved onto the right shoulder and hit the side of the trooper’s car, causing extensive damage. The side of the car the trooper had pulled over was also hit. A fifth vehicle was damaged from debris in the roadway caused by the crash.

The trooper was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The driver of the sem was issued citations for violation of Scott’s Law and improper lane usage.

Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, requires drivers to slow down and try to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated.

This past year, ISP has had nine troopers struck, one fatally, while handling incidents.

