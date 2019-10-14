Illinois State Police and Galesburg Police Department to compete in charity basketball game

The Galesburg Police Department will be participating in a charity basketball game and they'll be playing against the Illinois State Police. The game will be on Saturday, Oct. 19. This will be to raise funds for the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women's Shelter.

In a release sent out Monday, officials with the city of Galesburg says the admission to the game is a free-will donation.

"The GPD team includes Officers Mike Ingles, Maggie Semington, Dan Williams, Bradley Hund, as well as Det. Lane Mings, Lt. Dan Hostens, Capt. Rodd Riggs, and Knox County Sheriff Deputy James Robertson. Admission to the game is by free-will donation, and local businesses can sponsor for a $100 donation. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Dave Scholl with the Galesburg Rescue Mission at 309/343-4151."

The public is invited to come cheer on their favorite law enforcement team and support a good cause.

The game will be held at Galesburg High School located at 1135 West Fremont Street in the Thiel Gymnasium. The game begins at 6 p.m.