Illinois State Police arrest Davenport man on possession of stolen vehicle charges

Illinois State Police officials announced the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 30 at the Interstate 88 westbound on-ramp. Upon arrival, officials say following an investigation they learned the vehicle was stolen out of Hobart, Indiana.

According to police, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Todd Warner, of Davenport, was arrested and then charged. He's being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, no valid driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

Warner was transported to the Whiteside County Jail where his bond was set at $10,000.