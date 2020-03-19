Illinois State Police arrest two Galva men for meth possession

Illinois State Police arrested two men from Galva for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop last week.

On March 11, officials with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested George W. Price, 56, and Clair E. Whiteside, 47, both of Galva, Ill for methamphetamine possession of 100 to 400 grams, a Class X felony.

Police say the arrest happened following a traffic stop on US 34 in Henderson County and was the a result of a multi-agency investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the ISP DCI, West Central Illinois Task Force, Blackhawk Task Force, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Monmouth Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Burlington, Iowa Police Department.

Both Price and Whiteside were being lodged at the Henderson County Jail on $250,000 bond following their arrests.