Illinois State Police cracking down on fake mega passes at state fair

The Illinois State Police is conducting a criminal investigation for fraudulent Mega Passes being used at the Illinois State Fair. State police say dozens of cards have been confiscated already. If you did not purchase your Mega Pass at the Emmerson Building, you have a fraudulent card. Do not try to use the card at the fairgrounds as you will be caught and escorted off of the grounds and banned for the next two years from entering the fair. Troopers, Undercover Agents, and fair employees are actively looking for the counterfeit cards. If you are caught trying to use one, you may be charged criminally.