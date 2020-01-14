Illinois State Police introduces Feline Division

Integrity. Service. Purrr-ide.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police officials introduced the new Feline Division.

DUIE (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement.) and his sister DISPO came to the Springfield Communications Center when they were 7-weeks-old.

ISP said on their Facebook page Tuesday that the cats were cared for 24/7 by the telecommunications team and, in turn, they became therapy cats.

"DUIE and DISPO have beautiful badges with their names and wore their mourning bands after the loss of our troopers," the Facebook post reads. "They celebrated their first and second birthday in SCC as well as multiple holidays and even the Kentucky Derby."

