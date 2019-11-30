Illinois State Police looking for woman who abandoned baby

The Illinois state police needs the public's help in identifying a Caucasian female who was pregnant either in her third trimester, early term, or full-term, up until November 28-29.

Police say the woman gave birth to a baby girl and is a person of interest in abandoning the infant at a residence in Lomax, Illinois. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at 217-836-1164 or ISP District 14 Headquarters at 309-833-2141.