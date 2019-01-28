Illinois State Police offer up tips to help you stay safe and warm on the roads

Officials with the Illinois State Police are offering up advice for drivers who may not be fully prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Police posted to Facebook Monday saying the roads have taken the turn that was expected, and now with high winds and freezing temperatures, drivers need to be prepared.

"Pack your emergency kits," the post reads. "Gas no lower than half full, cell and charger, appropriate clothing and outerwear. Throw some extra blankets in the car too."

Officials urge that if you get stranded, to stay in your car as that is the best shelter and the easiest way for emergency personnel to locate you.