Illinois State Police pull over driver who was going 132 mph in a 70 mph zone

A driver was pulled over in Illinois after officials say they were going 62 miles over the posted speed limit.

Officials with the Illinois State Police District 1 in Sterling posted the photo to Facebook on Thursday. Police said they were going 132 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The speed was locked in using the front radar after police received multiple reports on I-39 northbound near milepost 92.

"While there are less vehicles on the roadway due to #Covid-19, please resist the urge to speed," police said in the Facebook post. "We are still dedicated to protecting our roadways and the motorists who use them daily for their essential travels."