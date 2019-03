Illinois State Police remind people to slow down. In a Facebook post Friday the Illinois State Police say,

“I can see it in my daughters’ faces when we see a story when another Trooper has been hit. You can tell by looking at them it’s a realization to them that Dad might not make it home today.”

--Bryon Farthing

Father of three daughters 21, 15, 14

Husband of 24 years

Illinois State Trooper

#Moveover #SlowDown #WeHaveFamiliesToo

See the post here