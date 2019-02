The Illinois State Police say parts of I-74 are nearly impassible from Rock Island County to as far down as Galesburg in Knox County. Wind gusts are strong enough to cause vehicles to lose control and leave the roadway.

Officials tell TV6 conditions are occurring on all north and south roads.

Police say, " Motorists are urged to find alternate routes of travel and travel with caution (decreased speed, increased following distance, headlights on".