Illinois State Police requests help finding endangered Whiteside County woman

The Princeton, Il. Police Department and Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help finding an elderly woman believed to be endangered.

According to ISP, Sharon Penner was last seen on June 14th traveling westbound on I-80 from Tampico, Il. ISP says cell phone records show she was in the Urbandale, Iowa area around 9:00 on the morning of June 15, 2019.

Penner is a 78-year-old female who has brown and gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate BH41460.

Anyone with information about where Penner may be is asked to call 911.

