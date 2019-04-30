Illinois State Police respond to semi rollover in Milan

Officials with the Illinois State Police are on the scene for a semi rollover on I-280 westbound.

The rollover happened between I-74 spur and Milan Exit (Exit 15) according to officials with the Illinois State Police.

No injuries have been reported, however, drivers are urged to avoid the area or expect traffic delays if using this route.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and move over for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

Officials are reminding drivers that it is illegal for drivers to operate a phone within 500 feet of an emergency scene. This would include taking pictures or video of an accident while driving a vehicle.