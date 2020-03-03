Illinois State Police responds to plane crash in Logan County

Officials with the Illinois State Police are responding to a plane crash in Logan County.

Police say this happened on I-55 southbound at milepost 126 in Logan County.

Officials say just before 8:50 a.m. the small plane crashed on I-55 and upon impact, the plane was fully engulfed in the middle of the interstate.

There are multiple occupants on the plane according to police and at this time their conditions are not known.

Multiple agencies are responding and the FAA has been notified and is also responding.

I-55 southbound road closure is expected for an extended period of time; estimated at around four to five hours.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.