Illinois State Police seizes over 110lbs of suspected cocaine

Officials say a traffic stop made in Mclean County, IL resulted in two arrests and the seizure of suspected cocaine weighing more than 110lbs.

On February 21st, 2019 an Illinois State Trooper from the Statewide Criminal Patrol Team stopped a truck tractor-semitrailer combination Northbound on I-55 near Towanda, IL. to conduct a Motor Carrier Safety Inspection. Officials say during the inspection the Trooper observed indicators of possible criminal activity.

A State Police canine alerted to the odor of illegal drugs within the semi-trailer. Officials say this prompted a search of the trailer. Illinois State Police say the investigation resulted in the seizure of fifty kilograms of cocaine hidden within the freight inside the trailer.

35-year-old Brandon R. Weise of Murrieta California and 36-year-old Miguel Martinez of Desert Springs, California were arrested for Controlled Substance Trafficking, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects have been placed in the McLean County Jail and have been formally charged by the McLean County State's Attorney. A judge has set their bond at $500,000.