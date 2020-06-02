Illinois State Police share safety tips ahead of planned peaceful protests in the state

Officials with the Illinois State Police are giving out safety tips with the numerous planned peaceful protests and "civil unrest" that is occurring throughout the state and the nation.

▪️ Be aware of suspicious activities/groups

▪️ Call 911 if you witness any suspicious activity

▪️ Watch your local news for current information

▪️ If you hear of a planned protest, avoid the area

▪️ Avoid any place with active police activity

▪️ For Interstate closures follow our main twitter page @ILStatePolice, District 15 @ISPDistrict15, District Chicago @ChicagoISP, and District 5 @ISPDistrict5

▪️ For local and street closures, reach out to your local police department by visiting their website/social media

▪️ Most cities currently have curfews. Make sure you know what time it starts in your area.

Officials say the safety of the community is their number on priority.