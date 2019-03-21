Illinois State Police trooper taken to hospital after being hit by semi

Illinois State Police officials say the 14th Illinois State Police vehicle was hit as a result of a Scott's Law violation.

Officials say on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:54 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper was hit while helping in the investigation of a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 9.4, in St. Clair County.

The initial crash, according to officials, was reported at 10:29 p.m., after a vehicle had left the roadway and hit a light pole. The pole had fallen across the lanes of traffic, causing seven additional vehicles to hit the downed pole prior to the arrival of Illinois State Police officials.

The first Illinois State Police squad car that arrived at 10:39 p.m., was positioned to stop traffic and move vehicles around the downed pole.

When the third Illinois State Police squad car arrived at 10:42 p.m., the trooped positioned himself further back away from the scene to get approaching vehicles to slow down before they got to the downed pole.

The trooper, on foot, was outside of his vehicle with lights activated when officials say a driver hit both the trooper and his vehicle. Officials say the vehicle that hit the trooper and the squad car was a passing truck tractor, semi-trailer combination.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious, but stable injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 6 Investigations are continuing the investigation into this incident. No additional information will be released at this time.

KWQC's Sarah Jones has previously reported on the 13 Illinois State Police vehicles that have been hit prior to Wednesday's incident.

Violation of Scott's Law means facing a penalty of up to $10,000. You can read that story at this link.