Illinois State Police warn of scam

Officials are warning of a scam that is going around in Illinois.

Illinois State Police officials say they have received several calls regarding scam calls where individuals with a foreign accent claiming to be members of the state police.

"These scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing”," the post reads. "This is where they disguise their phone number to look like another one of their choosing. Usually the number shown on caller ID is some government agency that works with personal information. In this case the Illinois State Police District 7 headquarters number. " Read the full post below.