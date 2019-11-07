Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson nominated for Trooper of the Year

Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson has been nominated for 2018 Trooper of the Year.

He was presented with the department commendation on October 30.

Trooper Wilson has several roles within District 7 in East Moline, including safety education officer, emergency medical response instructor, Stop-the-Bleed instructor, child passenger safety technician and public information officer.

You may have seen him on air with TV6 several times for different stories. Congratulations, Trooper wilson!