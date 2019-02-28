Illinois State Trooper finds pellet gun during traffic stop; can you tell the difference?

Can you tell which is the pellet gun and which is the real gun? According to Illinois State Police troopers, law enforcement has about 1/8th of a second to determine the difference.

Officials posted to Facebook early Thursday morning saying on Wednesday evening a trooper did "an amazing job" when he came across the picture on the left, the pellet gun.

Officials say the pellet gun was sitting on the passenger seat of a vehicle after a driver was pulled over during a traffic stop.

"No one was hurt," officials say in the Facebook post. "The traffic stop was safely conducted. This is a great reminder to everyone that the police officer coming to your window DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO."

Officials say law enforcement does not know if you're "the nicest person" who just returned from target shooting with your child, or "a homicide suspect" who is on the run.

Officials urge that gun owners do not do this as police don't know which one you are. They will "react solely off what we see in front of us."