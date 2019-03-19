Illinois State Trooper injured after squad car is hit while conducting a traffic stop

An Illinois State Trooper is recovering after his squad car was hit during a traffic stop near Joliet, Illinois. The accident happened on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 around 6:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police say the trooper had pulled over and turned on his emergency lights to conduct the traffic stop.

The Trooper stayed inside of his squad car and directed the driver to pull over onto the left shoulder. At this time, police say a driver in a 2014 Ford Fusion failed to move over into the other lane and struck the trooper's car. The impact caused the squad car to veer off the roadway. The Ford continued traveling westbound and struck the rear of the other vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up in a nearby ditch. Witnesses on scene helped the driver of the Ford get out of his vehicle shortly before it caught on fire.

The Trooper and the first driver were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, who was identified as 45 year old Rodolfo L. Mejia of Channahon, Illinois, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down, and move over and change lanes if possible. This year alone, the ISP has had thirteen Troopers struck, one fatally, while handling on-duty incidents with their emergency lights activated.