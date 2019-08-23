Illinois State Trooper shot in East St. Louis; sustains life-threatening injuries

On Friday morning an Illinois State trooper was shot while executing a search warrants.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say the 33-year-old trooper was executing a search warrant Friday morning in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis.

Just before 5:30 a.m. officials say there was an exchange of gunfire at the home and the trooper was hit. The trooper received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The trooper has not been identified at this time, but officials say they are a 10-year veteran and they're 33 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation and still an active scene.

Additional information will be released at a later time.