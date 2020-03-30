Illinois State trooper and sergeant credited with saving woman's life with Narcan

A sergeant and a trooper with the Illinois State Police are being credited with saving a woman's life after administering Narcan to her on Friday.

This happened on March 27 on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 244.

Officials say just before 8:30 p.m. an Illinois State Police sergeant and trooper responded to a report of a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Upon arrival, officials say they observed a woman on the shoulder of the road who wasn't breathing with no pulse.

The Illinois State Police sergeant began CPR and was informed by other passengers at the scene that she may have been overdosing.

CPR was continued by the trooper while the sergeant administered two doses of Narcan to the woman prior to the arrival of EMS.

Officials say she was able to regain consciousness and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

“I am extremely proud of the quick, lifesaving actions by our Sergeant and Trooper,” said ISP District 5 Commander Captain David Schneider. “Someone is alive today due to their outstanding work, First Responder training, and having the necessary lifesaving tools available,” he concluded.