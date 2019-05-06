Illinois State Troopers to dress up as construction workers to look for speeders

Illinois State Troopers will trade in their gear for construction worker clothes to look for speeders and traffic violations.

Read more from the Illinois State Police's release below.

"East Moline - Illinois State Police, District 7, has teamed up with Walsh Construction to kick off Work-Zone Safety Week (May 6-10, 2019). Illinois State Police District 7 will take part in Operation Hard Hat. Troopers will trade in their squad and badge for a truck and hard hat to blend in with the zone’s workers while looking for speeders, distracted

drivers and any other violations that pose a threat to work zones on a daily basis. District 7 has been patrolling these work zones in a marked car for high visibility patrols. Unfortunately some drivers have taken advantage of seeing the squad car and corrected their traffic violations until they no longer see a squad car, then speed up, pull their phone back out or perform some other reckless act behind the wheel.

“Our hope is the plain-clothes Trooper doesn’t observe any violations. That would mean drivers were operating their vehicles safely,” states Captain Jason Dickey (District 7 Commander), “Sadly, that will probably not be the case.”"