Illinois Students compete in Lego League

A real-world engineering challenge right here in the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities first Lego League Green & Yellow qualifiers took place Saturday at Deere & Company world headquarters in Moline.

36 teams of up to 10 students each from Illinois competed. Students were challenged to see how cities and buildings grow, thrive and change. They had to develop a solution to an optimal future and compete with Lego-based auto robots they designed.

Under the lights and under the pressure, participant Alex King says a lesson can be learned when it comes to helping others deal with stress.

“It can stressful, but, I know especially for the rookies it can be stressful because you’re out there and only have two and a half minutes to get as many points as possible. So it can be stressful for rookies but it’s sort of the veteran’s job for me and other veterans to calm them down and make sure they don't panic,” King said.

The top qualifying teams will be moving on to the state finals in January. From there, they have the chance to make it to the first world championship in Detroit this April.