Illinois Supreme Court disbars former Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been officially disbarred.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Monday that it revoked Blagojevich's law license.

The announcement was not a surprise, as Blagojevich didn't even attend a March hearing in which the matter was discussed and indicated afterward that he had no intention of practicing law again.

Blagojevich was released from a federal prison in Colorado in February after his 14-year sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

He recently signed on to host a podcast in Chicago called “The Lightning Rod.”