Illinois Supreme Court disbars former Gov. Rod Blagojevich

CHICAGO (AP) - Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been officially disbarred.
The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Monday that it revoked Blagojevich's law license.
The announcement was not a surprise, as Blagojevich didn't even attend a March hearing in which the matter was discussed and indicated afterward that he had no intention of practicing law again.
Blagojevich was released from a federal prison in Colorado in February after his 14-year sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.
He recently signed on to host a podcast in Chicago called “The Lightning Rod.”