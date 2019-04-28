Illinois Town Adopts Pig

The little city of Herrin, in Southern Illinois, has a new honorary citizen --

a pig who's come to be known as the aptly 'Porkchop.'

The pig has been on the loose since the beginning of the year.

But no one can get close enough to catch it.

Instead of viewing the slippery swine as a nuisance, Herrin has essentially adopted Porkchop as its unofficial mascot.

Animal control officers say Porkchop is getting food from many people around town and has doubled in size since first spotted.

Porkchop is now so big they don't have a cage big enough for the creature. But that's okay -- Herrin loves Porkchop.

A member with animal control says that Porkchop has an owner who they've contacted before but "they can't catch the pig, and we can't catch the pig so the pig just kinda...it's a citizen at this point for all we know."

Porkchop has its own Facebook page ... And there's even an effort to keep it safe.

People have made bumper stickers warning drivers to keep an eye out for the town pig.

