Illinois Walter White look-alike caught, due in court Thursday

Television character Walter White never appeared before a judge, but the real-life ex-fugitive who looks like him is about to.

A hearing in the case of Todd W. Barrick, Jr., is scheduled for Thursday in a Knox County, Illinois courtroom.

Barrick's case would be unremarkable except he bears a striking resemblance to Walter White, the main character of the popular TV show “Breaking Bad.”

The show follows White’s evolution from high school chemistry teacher to drug kingpin who known for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Barrick, 50, is not only a dead ringer for White but was being sought by Galesburg Police on a probation violation relating to methamphetamine possession.

After KWQC TV6 reported Barrick’s story along with his booking photo last September, the story went viral online, eventually gaining even the attention of foreign news outlets and late-night comedians.

KWQC has learned Barrick remained at-large several months until he was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa on December 2.

Barrick was subsequently transferred to Knox County where a hearing to revoke his probation is scheduled for January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m.