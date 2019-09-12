Illinois Walter White look-alike still at-large after international exposure

Todd W. Barrick, Jr., is a man being sought by police for probation violation in Galesburg, a city of 32,000 people in west-central Illinois.

(Galesburg Police)

His case usually would not be newsworthy, except Barrick bears a striking resemblance to Walter White, the

chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-manufacturer played by Bryan Cranston on the legendary TV show “Breaking Bad.”

Compounding the coincidence is Barrick happens to be 50, the same age as White in the beginning of the TV series, and police say his probation violation is connected to possession of methamphetamine.

After Galesburg Police posted his booking photo online, KWQC published an article on Barrick last Monday.

Within 48 hours, the story had been picked up by national media outlets including ABC News, FOX News, and People, along with a string of overseas publications.

Barrick’s story and booking photo now appear online in more than a dozen languages including Korean, Norwegian, Bosnian, Polish, Portuguese, Dutch, Spanish, French, and Italian.

Despite the international exposure, Galesburg Police tell KWQC officers still have not located Barrick as of Thursday night.