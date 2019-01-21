Illinois YMCA LIVESTRONG program helps cancer survivors and those battling cancer

The LIVESTRONG program at a YMCA in Illinois is helping those battling cancer and those who are cancer survivors.

One man, Roger Norem, a participant of the group says staying positive is a way of life. His goal is to keep everybody smiling and in good cheer. Norem says, "If you start thinking about it, you know you can go into that depression or that anxiety and it's better off to just keep everybody happy..."

But life for Norem wasn't always positive. He was diagnosed with a form of cancer. And according to Norem he had to have his spleen taken out, it was 13 inches in diameter and weighed 11lbs.

But he is looking ahead to the future. Norem enrolled in the Live Strong program at his local YMCA.

Penny Butts, the instructor says, "It's for cancer survivors, we meet twice a week and it's designed not only as a fitness program but it's a support program".

The 12-week program works to bring survivors and those battling cancer together. This brings together people from all walks of life and encourages those who are fighting for their life.

LIVESTRONG is a completely free program for participants. Any adult who is currently going through cancer treatment or has gone through some form of cancer treatments and wants to regain their health and well-being is encouraged to apply.

