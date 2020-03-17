Illinois allowing curbside medical marijuana sales until March 30

Illinois is allowing cannabis dispensaries to sell to medical cannabis to patients and OAPP participants outside a limited access area until March 30, provided they follow certain guidelines.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation this week offered guidance for cannabis dispensaries to continue business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines will permit a dispensary to sell medical cannabis on its property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary.

Medical cannabis patients will be able to continue to utilize a designated caregiver to purchase medicine for them.

However, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home.

These rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales.

The IDFPR said Tuesday it is aware of at least eight dispensaries that have voluntarily suspended adult-use cannabis sales, while others are implementing patient-only hours.

“Our top priority is to minimize the risk of and protect as many people from exposure to COVID-19,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said. “These steps prioritize that critical objective, while also ensuring medical patients have access to the medicine they need.”

