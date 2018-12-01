Illinois and Iowa politicians pay respects to Former President George H.W. Bush

Several Illinois and Iowa lawmakers are paying their respects following the death of former President George H.W. Bush. Below, read some of their statements.

Illinois -

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D):

“Rest in Peace to a great statesman who guided our nation through challenging times and the end of the Cold War. I did not agree with President Bush on every issue but will be forever grateful that he signed the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act into law, which has helped our country become more inclusive and made it possible for people of all abilities to participate in society and lead full, meaningful lives. We will honor President Bush’s decades of public service this week when he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D):

"Read the book “Fly Boys” and you will never think of President George H. W. Bush as anything other than one of the heroes of World War II. Ready to give his life as a young Navy Pilot who trained at Navy Pier in Chicago, President Bush devoted his entire life to America. He was humble, caring, and principled, qualities we venerate in a President."

Iowa -

Governor Kim Reynolds (R):

"America lost a great leader with the passing of George HW Bush. A man whose legacy is one of service, statesmanship and values. Last night, we didn’t just lose a patriot who dedicated his life to serving America, but also a loving husband, father and grandfather who now leaves behind a grieving family. Our hearts and our prayers continue to go out to the Bush family. It is my hope that as a nation, we will remember his legacy and as leaders in public service, we will work to meet the standard he set for many years to come."

Senator Joni Ernst (R):

“I join the nation today in honoring our nation’s 41st president, George H.W. Bush. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a veteran and a true American leader. Like our forefathers who came before him, George H.W. Bush was committed to furthering the ideals that this country was built upon, in a way that will transcend his life. He showed us that relationships matter, people matter, freedom matters. When I was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom, all Kuwaitis, especially the police force, were so appreciative of Americans and viewed George H.W. Bush as their savior. His commitment to sharing the American value of freedom and democracy with the Kuwaiti people helped secure America’s partnerships with the region ever since. We owe so much of our nation’s enduring peace, security and prosperity to George H.W. Bush, and, I personally am ever grateful for his leadership and service to our country. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this time.”

Senator Chuck Grassley (R):

“President George H. W. Bush led an incredible life. He served with distinction as a naval aviator in World War II, flying 58 combat missions. He represented his community and neighbors as a congressman. He built bridges as an American diplomat in China. He helped keep our nation safe as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency. He honorably served as vice president to President Ronald Reagan and then himself led our nation as America’s 41st president. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements, but for the warmth and kindness he showed to his friends and political opponents alike. President Bush will be missed, but his life and service to our nation will be celebrated. My wife Barbara and I offer our condolences and respect to his family and everyone who mourns his loss.”

We will update this article as more statements are released.