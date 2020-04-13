Illinois announces 1,173 new COVID-19 cases; 74 new deaths

State health officials confirm an additional 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 in 87 counties Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,025. Johnson County is now reporting a case.

Officials also confirm 74 new deaths bringing the total to 794 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19. The new deaths are the following:

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 90s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Since Sunday, Illinois tested an additional 5,033 people for COVID-19. The ages of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

