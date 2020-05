Illinois announces 1,400+ new cases of COVID-19; 61 additional deaths

Health officials in Illinois have announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19. They also announced 61 additional deaths.

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

- Union County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

The health department is now reporting a total of 118,917 cases, including 5,330 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 specimens for a total of 877,105. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate from May 23–May 29 is 7%.