Illinois announces 1,900+ new cases of COVID-10; total death toll nears 2,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced an additional 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 45,883 cases in 96 counties.

In addition, officials announced 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,983 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

Boone County: 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

An additional 12,676 tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed so far to 227,628.

